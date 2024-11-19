In Strobl
Expert opinion sees pedestrian safety at risk
The wrangling over landfill plans in Strobl is entering the next round. Late but nevertheless, the municipality submitted aggravating facts. Now the ball is in the state's court. Local residents expect the excavated material landfill to be rejected.
At around five and a half instead of six and a half meters, the Alte Bundesstraße in Strobl-Aigen is too narrow for even more truck traffic. This would increase from around 200 to around 300 truck journeys. This would significantly impair the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.
This is the conclusion of a recently completed report by an expert from Flachgau. He was commissioned by the municipality of Strobl to assess the access road to a planned and controversial landfill site. His traffic-related assessment is negative. "Due to the heavy traffic generated by the planned excavated soil landfill, the safety, ease and fluidity of traffic on the Alte Bundesstraße in (Strobl-)Aigen are no longer guaranteed." Under the prevailing conditions, the development of the landfill site via this road should be rejected.
"Now the facts are on the table," says SPÖ mayor Harald Humer happily. The municipality had received a second postponement from the state of Salzburg after a first one in order to submit objections. The background to this was that the traffic safety report had not been completed on time. The citizens' initiative "No landfill in Strobl" is delighted with the report. They expect the plans to be stopped.
