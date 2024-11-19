Expert opinion sees pedestrian safety at risk

This is the conclusion of a recently completed report by an expert from Flachgau. He was commissioned by the municipality of Strobl to assess the access road to a planned and controversial landfill site. His traffic-related assessment is negative. "Due to the heavy traffic generated by the planned excavated soil landfill, the safety, ease and fluidity of traffic on the Alte Bundesstraße in (Strobl-)Aigen are no longer guaranteed." Under the prevailing conditions, the development of the landfill site via this road should be rejected.