Riots in Georgia
President wants election results annulled
Following the official confirmation of the ruling party's victory in the parliamentary elections in Georgia, the protests, some of which were broken up violently, continue. President Salome Zurabishvili now wants to challenge the result before the Constitutional Court.
"The president has filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court to have the result of the parliamentary elections on October 26 annulled," said her lawyer Eka Beselia on Tuesday. The reason was the "widespread violations of electoral law and electoral secrecy".
The country's electoral commission officially confirmed the victory of the ruling Georgian Dream party on Saturday after all votes had been counted. According to the results, Georgian Dream received 53.93 percent of the vote, while the alliance of the four opposition parties received 37.79 percent. The electoral commission had already declared the ruling party the winner immediately after the election.
Systematic fraud according to "Russian methodology"
Following the announcement of the final result, Zurabishvili spoke of systematic fraud using "Russian methodology". The pro-European head of state declined an invitation from the public prosecutor's office to explain the allegations in more detail.
The pro-European opposition parties had also previously accused the government camp of having "stolen" the election victory. They announced that they would not take part in the first session of the new parliament next Monday. Zurabishvili declared that she would not sign the decree convening parliament and called for new elections.
Head of government Irakli Kobakhidze announced that he would find another way. According to experts, however, the new parliament cannot convene as long as there is no decision on Zurabishvili's complaint in court.
Injured and arrested during protests
There were renewed protests against the election results on Tuesday. Police violently broke up a blockade of seats in front of the state university in Tbilisi, as a photographer from the AFP news agency observed. Demonstrators holding Georgian and EU flags were beaten and carried away. There were further traffic blockades in the afternoon. According to the Ministry of the Interior, 16 people were initially arrested, but three were later released. The media reported arrests and injuries. Numerous videos of clashes between police and demonstrators are circulating on social media.
The opposition accuses the government of trying to distance Georgia from the EU and bring the former Soviet republic closer to Moscow. In recent weeks, opponents of the government have protested in their tens of thousands on several occasions.
International observers found irregularities in the election. The European Union is calling for an investigation into the allegations. Russia denies any interference.
