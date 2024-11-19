President wants election results annulled

Injured and arrested during protests

There were renewed protests against the election results on Tuesday. Police violently broke up a blockade of seats in front of the state university in Tbilisi, as a photographer from the AFP news agency observed. Demonstrators holding Georgian and EU flags were beaten and carried away. There were further traffic blockades in the afternoon. According to the Ministry of the Interior, 16 people were initially arrested, but three were later released. The media reported arrests and injuries. Numerous videos of clashes between police and demonstrators are circulating on social media.