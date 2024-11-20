Master concert: Between the sea and the Bohemian Forest

The final movement with its Slavic dance theme was energetic. With her highly virtuosic encore from a sonata by Eugène Ysaÿe, Bomsori Kim once again made reference to Belgium. But then, with Dvorak's Sixth Symphony, the orchestra really moved into Slavic, or more precisely Bohemian, territory, as this symphony thrives on folk melodies. It was astonishing how the Flemish orchestra and its Korean conductor came quite close to this musical idiom. However, it was impossible to ignore the fact that the expressive worlds of both were more on the powerful and forceful side. In terms of sound and precision, however, the Belgians were convincing across the board, and when they played Engelbert Humperdinck's "Abendsegen" as an encore, with the strings fading away in sparkling pianissimo, you knew once again that you had experienced a first-class ensemble. The audience cheered.