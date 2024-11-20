Final at the Posthof Linz
Ina Regen: Bruckner can also do pop music!
"I'm looking forward to performing as a singer-songwriter myself at the end," says Ina Regen in the "Krone" talk. The well-known singer-songwriter curated a series of concerts for KulturEXPO Anton Bruckner at the Posthof in Linz. The finale on Friday: Ina Regen live & Friends.
For the Bruckner Year 2024, Ina Regen, Amadeus Award winner and probably Upper Austria's most important singer-songwriter at the moment, spent a year searching for exciting artists and musicians. She asked herself the question: couldn't the next Bruckner just as well be female?
This resulted in the "Next Bruckner" concert series, which has its grand finale on Friday, November 22 at the Posthof: Ina Regen performs with all her "Friends". In the "Krone" talk, she also reveals what she has planned for the winter and which tour is planned for 2025.
"Krone": How did "Next Bruckner" go for you personally?
Ina Regen: I am happy and grateful that the Posthof chose me to build this special bridge between Bruckner and pop culture. I am also really proud that it has been possible to present the versatility, but above all the exceptionally high standard of Austrian female art.
What is special about the final concert?
After 10 concerts in which I exclusively gave the stage to other female artists in the role of curator, I am delighted to be able to perform myself as a singer-songwriter and musician with my band at the closing concert. I can once again weave a colorful best-of into the program.
I finally have the winter free to compose and write. I've really been looking forward to this for months now.
Ina Regen
Who's all involved?
In addition to Anna Buchegger, who is supporting me on my current "40 und weiter" tour through Austria, Violetta Parisini, K.Cit and Anja Om Plus will also be performing.
Looking ahead to the year 2025: What can your fans look forward to?
I finally took the winter off to compose and write. I've really been looking forward to it for months now. Let's hope that the muse is kind to me and that I can release new music by early summer at the latest.
Are you also planning a new tour?
From November 2025 - a very special tour called "und näher" (and closer), where I want to package my songs in a particularly intimate and refined way. It will be polyphonic, chamber music and, in keeping with the season, certainly also contemplative.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
