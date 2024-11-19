Nagelsmann warns: “We should all learn from this”

On December 11, FIFA will award the 2034 tournament to the kingdom, which is controversial due to its human rights policy. As the vote will take place together with the 2030 tournament, which is to be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco after the opening matches in South America, the German Football Association finds itself in a dilemma in terms of sports policy. A "no" vote and even an abstention would alienate the European partners, while the expected "yes" vote would cause a lot of criticism in Germany.