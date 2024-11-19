DFB in a dilemma
Nagelsmann warns: “We should all learn from this”
German national coach Julian Nagelsmann has warned against another morale debate in view of the upcoming World Cup award to Saudi Arabia. "We saw in Qatar that too many political issues can put a strain on a team. We should all learn from that," said Nagelsmann in an interview with RTL/ntv ahead of the Nations League match in Hungary on Tuesday.
On December 11, FIFA will award the 2034 tournament to the kingdom, which is controversial due to its human rights policy. As the vote will take place together with the 2030 tournament, which is to be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco after the opening matches in South America, the German Football Association finds itself in a dilemma in terms of sports policy. A "no" vote and even an abstention would alienate the European partners, while the expected "yes" vote would cause a lot of criticism in Germany.
DFB made a bad impression in the World Cup debate about Qatar
The DFB made a poor impression at the 2022 World Cup and put itself on the sidelines in terms of sports policy in the dispute with the world governing body over human rights issues regarding the host nation Qatar. There was harsh criticism in Germany that democratic principles were not enforced vigorously enough. The conflict became particularly heated over the issue of the so-called rainbow ribbon for captains. This was followed by the group stage exit as a sporting disappointment.
"In the end, we as coaches and as a team don't make the decision, but these are completely different areas, different spheres, where these decisions are made," said Nagelsmann. All 211 member associations have a vote in the awarding of the World Cup, which is decided at a digital FIFA Congress. There is no doubt that the 2030 and 2034 editions will be awarded with an overwhelming majority.
