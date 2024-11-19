Domestic violence? Alba Berlin fires scandalous professional

Attack against doping commissioner

For Koumadje, who joined Alba in 2021, this marks the end of a turbulent time in Berlin, which was always characterized by negative headlines. The 28-year-old was suspended three times last season alone for gross unsportsmanlike conduct and caused a scandal in the current season when he hit a doping commissioner in the back of the head during a cup game. The recent allegations against Koumadje are now likely to have finally broken the camel's back.