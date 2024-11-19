Vorteilswelt
Domestic violence? Alba Berlin fires scandalous professional

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 10:51

German first division basketball club Alba Berlin has parted ways with Khalifa Koumadje with immediate effect. After his ex-wife made allegations of domestic violence against him, the center was suspended back in October and has now been forced to leave the club for good.

"We have become aware of allegations that have been made against Khalifa. We take these allegations very seriously," ALBA Managing Director Marco Baldi stated in a press release issued by the traditional club in October. "Khalifa has been suspended until these allegations have been fully clarified. We will inform you about the further course of events at the appropriate time."

That time has now come, as the club has now confirmed on X that the contract with Koumadje has been terminated by mutual agreement. The 2.21m giant has already found a new employer: according to reports in the Chinese media, the Chadian professional is moving to Shangdong Hi-Speed Kirin in the Chinese metropolis of Jinan.

Attack against doping commissioner
For Koumadje, who joined Alba in 2021, this marks the end of a turbulent time in Berlin, which was always characterized by negative headlines. The 28-year-old was suspended three times last season alone for gross unsportsmanlike conduct and caused a scandal in the current season when he hit a doping commissioner in the back of the head during a cup game. The recent allegations against Koumadje are now likely to have finally broken the camel's back.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

