2:1 victory over Poland

Italy in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup again!

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 10:18

After a tough battle against Poland in the semi-finals, Italy has reached the final of the Billie Jean King Cup for the second time in a row!

0 Kommentare

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, the Olympic doubles champions, secured a 2:1 victory over Poland on Monday with the score tied at 1:1. Errani/Paolini defeated the duo Iga Swiatek/Katarzyna Kawa 7:5, 7:5. Swiatek had previously equalized the score with an arduous 3:6-6:4-6:4 victory over Paolini.

"It was tough, the intensity was crazy!"
The world number two Swiatek was thus denied her first final appearance in the women's team competition, as Poland had reached the semi-finals of the BJK Cup for the first time. Italy, on the other hand, have the chance to win their fifth title after 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2013 on Wednesday. The opponent will be determined on Tuesday between Slovakia and Great Britain.

"It was tough, the intensity was crazy. I was so tired, but I had to give everything for my team and my country," said Paolini. The doubles match was also closer than it seemed: The Italians fended off three set points in the first set and made up a 1:5 in the second. Italy are in the final for the seventh time in total, last year they lost to Canada in the final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Kommentare
