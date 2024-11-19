Christa P. case
Defendant came to trial at the last moment
Will the accused come or not? More than a year after the disappearance of Christa P. (55) at the regional court, this was the question posed by the family of the deceased and many court spectators. Surprisingly for everyone, the 44-year-old came forward at the last moment and pleaded guilty.
"It would be an important step for us when the trial is over," said the son of the Linz woman before the hearing. What verdict he expects, or which would be fair - he can't find an answer to that. Christa P.'s mother, children and siblings have gathered in front of courtroom 136 on the second floor of the Linz Regional Court, and when the door opens, every seat is taken - some of those present even have to stand.
"She's just gasping"
The defendant, who is accused of watching his acquaintance die of alcohol and a drug substitute in his apartment in October of the previous year, faces up to three years in prison. He had called an acquaintance four times, describing to him that Christa P. was getting worse and worse, just gasping. But he did not follow the advice to call the ambulance.
"She was still alive"
After she had died, he is said to have "shouldered" the body and dragged it about 300 meters to a field near his home in Linz-Ebelsberg and buried it there. When the family went in search of the missing mother and called the police, the man from Linz testified that she had left his apartment alive that morning.
Lived with a lie for eight months
He kept up this version for eight months, then he told a relative the truth and the relative went to the police - then the 44-year-old showed the police the "grave". The man from Linz has now been charged with "causing an injury" and "disturbing the peace of the dead" - he faces up to three years in prison. At first it looked as if the accused was going to skip the trial, but five minutes after the hearing was called, he turned up. And the first thing he had to do was face the eyes of Christa P.'s family. He didn't look at them once, wore a black hooded jacket and spoke quietly. krone.at will keep you up to date on the outcome of the trial.
