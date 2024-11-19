Flu strain eradicated by corona measures

Suddenly no more evidence

Experts had already established in 2020 that this group of influenza viruses was no longer circulating. Immunologist Watzl says that B Yamagata has also not been detected in the years since. According to an article in the specialist journal "Lancet", B Yamagata is the only respiratory disease-causing virus that was brought to extinction in the course of the corona pandemic - although caution is still required: not every corner of the world is well monitored, it is possible that B Yamagata has survived somewhere.