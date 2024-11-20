This week it will be freezing cold in Gurgl, with temperatures dropping to minus 19 degrees. And Austria is keen to make amends. "As a team, we have a lot to make up for," says Adrian Pertl, the best Austrian in Levi in 15th place. "If we bring our training performance to the race, the fans will have reason to be happy." Dominik Raschner (16th in Levi) will "shift up a gear in Gurgl". Joshua Sturm (21st) wants to "make more turns with full conviction". And Michi Matt (25th) says: "I know what it was like in Levi. That's better than being in the dark. Hopefully things will really get going in Gurgl now."