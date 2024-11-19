Vorteilswelt
"Krone" competition

Vacations on the mountain and a market under the stars

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 05:00

A Christmas market on the summit: the Petzen in Carinthia offers romance at Christmas time! With the "Krone" you can win one of nine vacations.

0 Kommentare

Experience the flair of a Christmas market in the snow-covered winter forest - pure fascination. Austria's highest Christmas market on the Petzen is located at 1700 meters above sea level and can be easily reached by cable car. At the top of the mountain, the scent of incense and chestnuts fills the air and Christmas lights light up the hearts.

Every year, thousands make the pilgrimage to the highest Christmas market in Austria
Every year, thousands make the pilgrimage to the highest Christmas market in Austria
(Bild: Urosh Grabner)
There is pure Christmas flair here!
There is pure Christmas flair here!
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
The cuddly, knitted Petzen hat is very popular
The cuddly, knitted Petzen hat is very popular
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
The vendors delight their guests with their homemade products.
The vendors delight their guests with their homemade products.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

"This year, 17 vendors are creating Christmas magic," says Petzen boss Franz Skuk. They bring a wide variety of products - handicrafts, gingerbread and Christmas decorations, as well as coveted hand-knitted Petzen caps made from natural wool. On the natural stage and in the St. Anna Chapel, a melodious music program with contemplative texts will delight visitors. Skuk: "The preparations are just around the corner. It takes several days just to hang the lights under the larch trees."

The "Werner Berg Geniesserei", the "Petzen Nest", "Palmos" and Juvan Nejc will cater for the physical well-being of the thousands of guests at the Christmas market. "The Bleiburg mountain rescue service is also represented," says Skuk. The panorama restaurant "oben" and the Geo-Dom, where the fascinating geological world of the Unesco Geopark Karawanken can be seen, are also open. The market will take place on December 7 and 8 as well as December 14 and 21.

Three vacation packages to be won
It's worth taking part in the Petzen glamping competition. Because there are three vacations to be won at the Lakeside Petzen Glamping Resort on Lake Pirkdorf on each of the three Advent weekends. That's a total of nine vacations. These include two nights' accommodation for two adults and two children, including a breakfast basket and tickets for the ascent and descent to the Christmas market. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
