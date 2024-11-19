Vacations on the mountain and a market under the stars

The "Werner Berg Geniesserei", the "Petzen Nest", "Palmos" and Juvan Nejc will cater for the physical well-being of the thousands of guests at the Christmas market. "The Bleiburg mountain rescue service is also represented," says Skuk. The panorama restaurant "oben" and the Geo-Dom, where the fascinating geological world of the Unesco Geopark Karawanken can be seen, are also open. The market will take place on December 7 and 8 as well as December 14 and 21.