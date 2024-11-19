37 goals in 13 games
Carinthian footballer scores more often than any man
Carinthia's best goal scorer is a woman: policewoman Celine Arthofer scores an average of three goals per game for Austria Klagenfurt. Her role model is Lionel Messi. But the footballer is also active in winter and has already won three world championship medals on skis!
Wow! Celine Arthofer is currently outperforming every man - at least in Carinthia. Because in the current lower league season, no one has scored more often than the Austria Klagenfurt striker: an impressive 37 goals in 13 games in the Women's Carinthian League. That's an average of 3.08 goals per game - an impressive figure that earns the 26-year-old the imaginary "winter crown" of the lower division's top scorers.
Second place also goes to a woman: Oberglan's Magdalena Moser scored 29 times. This means that two girls are better than the top scorer: Chigbogu Onuh (Moosburg/1st class C) with 25 goals.
Carinthia's top scorers
- 36 goals: Celine Arthofer (Austria Klagenfurt women)
- 29 goals: Magdalena Moser (Oberglan)
- 25 goals: Chigbogu Onuh (Moosburg)
- 24 goals: Julian Glantschnig (Magdalensberg)
- 22 goals: Kevin Vaschauner (Feldkirchen)
I don't just train soccer, I also spend a lot of time on my bike or on the ski slopes - maybe that helps.
Celine ARTHOFER, Austria Klagenfurt
Already World Cup medals in his pocket
Last season, Arthofer scored 17 goals for Violett - so the policewoman is already more than twice as sharp! "I don't just train for soccer, I also do a lot of cycling and skiing - maybe that helps," grins Celine, who as a former ÖSV squad athlete also acted as a guide for the visually impaired para-athlete Elina Stary for several years - and was even able to celebrate a World Championship silver medal and two bronze medals with her in 2021.
With Austria (93:8 goals!), the all-rounder is tied on points with leaders Kraig in second place - the title is clearly the goal. "Relegation to the 2nd Bundesliga would be great - and of course we all want to go up! It's going to be tough, but I'll keep shooting from every position and I won't be too bad for a duel," says Celine, whose great role model is Lionel Messi.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.