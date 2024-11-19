Carinthian footballer scores more often than any man

Already World Cup medals in his pocket

Last season, Arthofer scored 17 goals for Violett - so the policewoman is already more than twice as sharp! "I don't just train for soccer, I also do a lot of cycling and skiing - maybe that helps," grins Celine, who as a former ÖSV squad athlete also acted as a guide for the visually impaired para-athlete Elina Stary for several years - and was even able to celebrate a World Championship silver medal and two bronze medals with her in 2021.