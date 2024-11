Preparations for “decisive talks”

Romania expects full membership by Easter

The decision on Romania's accession to the border-free Schengen area will then be taken on December 12. However, the barriers at the Romanian border checkpoints will probably only be lifted a few months later, as the corresponding software programs need to be implemented by then. He "firmly expects Romania to be a full Schengen member by Easter 2025", Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said recently. The course for this would be set at the informal meeting in Budapest on November 22.