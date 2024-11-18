Bloody deed in Favoriten
Boy (4) stabbed to death in Vienna: This is what the autopsy says
New details have been released following the horrific bloodbath in the Favoriten district of Vienna, in which a four-year-old boy died violently on Sunday. The autopsy revealed that the child suffered fatal cuts and stab wounds. His mother is suspected of the crime. Initial information is now also available on the background to the crime.
As reported, the crime took place on Sunday morning. Emergency services alerted by the father found the child lifeless in an apartment in a municipal building; all help was too late for the four-year-old.
The boy's 29-year-old mother also had injuries - the woman may have wanted to commit suicide after the crime - and required emergency medical treatment. She was provisionally arrested and subsequently taken to hospital. According to the police, her life was not in danger.
"Mental illness"
The exact cause of the crime is under investigation. As the 29-year-old is currently still in hospital, it has not yet been possible to question her, the police said on Monday morning. According to the police, a "mental illness of the mother" is said to be the background to the crime. The investigation is still in full swing.
