Thiem with Lili, Satan’s Bratan, Kogler and co.

Despite the cold, the fans, some of whom had warmed up with punch and mulled wine at the winter market on the Riesenradplatz, provided a great backdrop. The "Red Hot Austrian Fans" from the Mühlviertel region also made the trip. "We came by bus, we want to see a win," said "boss" Christian, who was moved by the debate about the ÖFB leadership and the team. "Things are usually going well in sporting terms - it would be ideal if that were the case all round."