Country match VIPs
Thiem with Lili, Satan’s Bratan, Kogler and co.
Dominic Thiem came with girlfriend Lili, influencer Santans Bratan posed with Minister Werner Kogler - and what else was going on on the sidelines of yesterday's international match.
There was a highlight even before kick-off. Werner Gregoritsch was bid farewell in the sold-out Happel Oval after almost 13 years as U21 team boss. The "A-Stars" around his son Michael and Christoph Baumgartner came out of the warm-up and applauded him. "What madness! Unbelievable to be able to experience this," beamed "Gregerl", who received a kit from association president Klaus Mitterdorfer and sports director Peter Schöttel.
Servas Werner!
One of the VIP club members appeared in a special PUMA and ÖFB jersey for 50 years of cooperation: social media star Satans Bratan. "Servas Werner! Everything okay? Come on, take a photo for the 'Krone', he said to Werner Kogler.
The sports minister had predicted a 2-0 win, but later said: "That would have been good for me - we were great for 70 minutes, it could have been 4-0." Former tennis star Dominic Thiem enjoyed the match with girlfriend Lili and brother Moritz as a soccer fan: "The international year was outstanding, we can look forward to what's to come."
Olympic sailing champion Lukas Mähr, who wanted to experience "a great sporting event with emotion", was joined by ÖFB legends such as Peter Stöger, Manfred Zsak and Franz Wohlfahrt and women's team boss Irene Fuhrmann.
Despite the cold, the fans, some of whom had warmed up with punch and mulled wine at the winter market on the Riesenradplatz, provided a great backdrop. The "Red Hot Austrian Fans" from the Mühlviertel region also made the trip. "We came by bus, we want to see a win," said "boss" Christian, who was moved by the debate about the ÖFB leadership and the team. "Things are usually going well in sporting terms - it would be ideal if that were the case all round."
From Neumarkt an der Ybbs (Lower Austria), Andrea, Markus, Matthias, the kids and their grandpa Franz were full of joy. They were hoping for a "2:0, 3:1 or 5:1." Nothing came of it.
