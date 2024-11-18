Homeless murders
Homeless murders: trial against “phantom” begins
The trial of a high school student who killed homeless people began today in Vienna's regional court. His target was not specifically homeless people, Thomas A. roamed the streets looking for defenceless victims. The "Krone" reports live from the start of the trial.
As the "Phantom of Vienna", he not only caused fear and terror in the homeless scene after two homeless people were brutally murdered. Today, the 18-year-old who confessed to murdering the two men and seriously injuring a woman has to stand trial.
- Thomas A. (name changed) is said to have stabbed two men with a stiletto knife and seriously injured a woman at the age of 16.
- After weeks of a manhunt, the teenager handed himself in in December 2023. He confessed to the crimes during interrogation.
- He is classified as dangerous due to a serious personality disorder. He was sane when he committed his crimes.
- He is facing 15 years in prison and placement in a
forensic therapeutic center.
- At the start of the trial on Monday, the 18-year-old spoke of violent fantasies from an early age. At the age of 14, he had toyed with the idea of going on a killing spree at his school.
The "Krone" reported live from the start of the trial:
Death of his stepsister threw him off course
The background to the case is tragic and also introduces the eight-page indictment. In 2021, the accused's stepsister died at the age of just four - the girl was shot dead by her mother in an extended suicide. Post-traumatic stress disorder in Thomas A. is just one of many mental illnesses that will be discussed by a total of five expert witnesses during the trial. According to the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office, the accused cited "inner rage, restlessness and endless sadness" as his motive.
"My client has confessed and deeply regrets his actions," says his lawyer Manfred Arbacher-Stöger ahead of the trial, which has also been announced for the international press.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.