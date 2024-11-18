Homeless murders: trial against “phantom” begins

Death of his stepsister threw him off course

The background to the case is tragic and also introduces the eight-page indictment. In 2021, the accused's stepsister died at the age of just four - the girl was shot dead by her mother in an extended suicide. Post-traumatic stress disorder in Thomas A. is just one of many mental illnesses that will be discussed by a total of five expert witnesses during the trial. According to the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office, the accused cited "inner rage, restlessness and endless sadness" as his motive.