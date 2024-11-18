He's grown up!
Knox Jolie-Pitt looks more and more like dad Brad
Angelina Jolie had a very special companion at the Governors Awards on Sunday evening: son Knox. And not only has he grown up quite a bit, he now looks like the spitting image of his father Brad Pitt.
It's not unusual for Jolie to bring her children to the red carpet. But while Zahara, Vivienne and Pax have often posed for photographers with their famous mom, it's been a few years since Knox made a public appearance.
Grown up!
And the 16-year-old has grown quite a bit since then! Knox now towers several centimeters taller than his mom, who helped him out with high heels on the red carpet of the Honorary Oscar Gala.
But that wasn't the only thing that stood out. The teenager, who along with twin sister Vivienne and sister Shiloh is one of the biological children of the former Hollywood dream couple, looks more and more like his father Brad Pitt.
While Knox arrived in a classic black suit with bow tie and white shirt, Jolie had chosen a truly glamorous outfit. The 49-year-old wore a gown in gold and creamy white with a lace skirt and large diamond jewelry.
Crowd of stars at the Honorary Oscar Gala
But Angelina Jolie was not the only star guest that evening. Stars such as Nicole Kidman, Sharon Stone, Kate Winslet, Willem Dafoe, Daniel Craig, Kevin Costner and Tom Hanks came to celebrate the awarding of the Honorary Oscars.
The winners of the so-called Governors Awards had already been announced by the Film Academy in June. They include music mogul Quincy Jones, who died two weeks ago at the age of 91. Among other things, he composed film music ("In the Heat of the Night", "The Color Purple"), brought feature films to the big screen and co-developed TV series. In 1982, he produced Michael Jackson's hit album "Thriller".
Also honored was legendary casting director Juliet Taylor, who worked with directing greats such as Nora Ephron, Woody Allen, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg and assembled the casts for films such as "The Urban Neurotic", "Taxi Driver", "Sleepless in Seattle" and "Schindler's List".
Bond producer honored
New Zealand screenwriter Richard Curtis ("Four Weddings and a Funeral", "Notting Hill", "Bridget Jones - Chocolate for Breakfast") received the Jean Hersholt Award for his social commitment.
Film producer Barbara Broccoli and her half-brother Michael G. Wilson, known for producing the James Bond film series, received the "Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award". The award is intended for producers whose work demonstrates "consistently high quality".
Broccoli is only the second woman to receive this award. In 2018, "Star Wars" producer Kathleen Kennedy was the first recipient of the Thalberg Award. It was a "huge honor" to follow Kennedy, said Barbara Broccoli in an interview before the gala. "I hope that many more women will follow".
There is no competition for these trophies, but the board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences selects people who have made a special contribution to film and society. The Governors Awards Gala took place for the 15th time.
