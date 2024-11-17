“I’ve learned that you should never give up”

On the one hand, the season was very successful. On the other hand, you also had to contend with a few injuries. What lessons have you learned from 2024?

That you should never give up. There were times this year when I asked myself why I was doing all this to myself, as I was actually just going from one injury to the next. But when you stand at the top of the podium at the end and hear the anthem, you remember why you invested so much.