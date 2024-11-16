Vorteilswelt
New old face

Disgraced mayor runs with a new list

Nachrichten
16.11.2024 06:00

The sparrows have been whistling it from the rooftops for some time, now he is letting the cat out of the bag himself. "Yes, I will be standing in the municipal elections with my own list," said Michael Keuzer when asked by the Kronenzeitung newspaper. He was only removed as mayor in September. 

0 Kommentare

As a reminder: Kreuzer entered municipal politics in 2015. With his "Gut für Gutenstein" list, he immediately achieved more than 35% and seven of the 19 mandates. The ÖVP mayor at the time, Johannes Seper, was ousted with the help of the SPÖ and Kreuzer became the new mayor. He even achieved an absolute majority in 2020.


His own elected representatives also voted out

But this September, it suddenly came to an end. 13 out of 17 mandataries present, including from his own ranks, suddenly voted to vote him out of office. "Without any factual or concrete reason", was the message at the time in a personal statement. Today he says: "Certain people simply kicked me out". And: "Ms. Ramharter always wanted to be mayor".

Who exactly will be on his list? "That's still being clarified, but I have enough people," says Kreuzer confidently. His plans: "You have to ask yourself, for example, whether we need expensive Raimund Games every year or whether it's not enough to hold them every five years." Local amenities are also important to him, as is the construction of the new fire station and the further development of the school, after-school care center and kindergarten.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
