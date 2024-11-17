Opera Graz
Cinderella shakes up the fairytale world
Gioacchino Rossini's "La Cenerentola" is thoroughly shaken up at the Graz Opera by director Ilaria Lanzino and an enthusiastic ensemble. Marius Burkert lets the musicians shine in the pit, but a little more speed wouldn't have hurt.
With "La Cenerentola", Rossini wrote one of his best operas in a record time of less than a month. Based on the "Cinderella" story, as early as 1817 he portrayed a thoroughly self-confident woman who demands respect, not romance, from her future husband.
A fairy tale in a new, garish guise
For director Ilaria Lanzino, this was a great opportunity to charge the fairy tale with the current demands for more diversity and gender fluidity. In the brightly colored fairytale world (Dorota Karolczak didn't exactly hold back with the set design), a defiant rocker girl meets her prince charming in a dress.
It's no surprise that society - consisting mainly of Disney princesses and potent prince charming in a wolf skin - can't cope with this. And the fairytale happy ending certainly doesn't last.
Too much of a good thing
Visually, this brightly colored fairytale world is very entertaining for the first ten minutes, but you soon get a feeling of satiety. This is mainly because exciting themes such as youthful revolution, being an outsider and social ostracism are lost in this garish ambience.
Conductor Marius Burkert is unable to match Rossini's breakneck tempi, but with the Graz Philharmonic he paints a musical picture in more delicate, beautiful colors. Anna Brull is a touching, defiant and expressive title heroine, Pablo Martínez a bel canto-savvy Prince Don Ramiro with a clear, strong voice. And Ivan Oreščanin, who mutates into a servant as the frog, is a convincing dandini in terms of acting and singing.
Playful singers are convincing
Sofia Vinnik and Ekaterina Solunya play and sing the two stepsisters with wonderful exuberance, and Wilfried Zelinka is also in good hands as the not exactly winning stepfather. Daeho Kim is given the demonic role of Alidoro, who triumphs in the end.
Oper Graz has succeeded in creating an entertaining spectacle with "La Cenerentola", although the risk of a sugar shock is certainly high.
