Gabalier celebrates his birthday – with almost 8000 guests

Andreas Gabalier knows that celebrating in advance brings bad luck: "That's why it will be a half-time show, hopefully at least half-time. Udo Jürgens passed away at the age of 80, to live to be that old would be a great life wish," explained the folk rock 'n' roller during the rehearsals for the big party, "But I didn't believe that the place would be so full now, with 7800 people." In addition, around 500 tickets were given away to family and friends! It was important to him to have a big celebration.