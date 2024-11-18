Mega party in Graz
Gabalier celebrates his birthday – with almost 8000 guests
Andreas Gabalier celebrated his 40th birthday - as it should be - with almost 8,000 people in the Graz Stadthalle. The "Krone" was there, of course.
Andreas Gabalier knows that celebrating in advance brings bad luck: "That's why it will be a half-time show, hopefully at least half-time. Udo Jürgens passed away at the age of 80, to live to be that old would be a great life wish," explained the folk rock 'n' roller during the rehearsals for the big party, "But I didn't believe that the place would be so full now, with 7800 people." In addition, around 500 tickets were given away to family and friends! It was important to him to have a big celebration.
"I am in the juice of my life"
"I've been on stage for 15 years and I just want it to go on like this. That the harmony with all my companions will always be maintained, because this is a very, very extraordinary path that I'm allowed to take and I hope that I stay healthy. This is definitely the 'Time of my Life'. I'm in the juice of my life."
He doesn't yet know how he plans to spend next Thursday - his actual special day. Perhaps it will be in the comfort of his own garden.
Here he has planted two new trees - his present to himself!
