Punch test:Part 3
The prices don’t put anyone in a bad mood
Vienna is already in punch fever. Because all the big Christmas markets are now open. Part 3 of the "Krone" punch test at the Christmas market on Rathausplatz - with a few surprises. We also reveal a punch recipe from a professional.
All Advent markets in the city have been open since yesterday. They are designed to sweeten the wait for the Christ Child on December 24. Probably the most famous market is the one on Rathausplatz. The US news channel CNN has even included Vienna's Christmas market in its list of the "best Christmas markets around the world". With its 99 stalls and highlights such as the Ice Dream and the Heart Tree, it is rightly considered the flagship. This is exactly where we continued part 3 of our "Krone" punch test series.
At the "Bio Hot Wine" punch stand, we taste the white mulled wine for 5.80 euros. The taste: light and fruity. In addition to classic punch varieties, there are also five different types of Feuerzangenbowle. Price: between 7.50 euros and 8.50 euros, but with berries or an extra shot of rum.
Money back is only available with deposit jetton
The deposit for each pint is a standard 5 euros, although this year, for the first time, each pint or glass comes with a deposit token, which must be returned with the pint. What is immediately noticeable is that the prices are surprisingly moderate compared to other markets. Punch and mulled wine cost between 5 and 6 euros on average. Alcohol-free children's punch is available from just 3.50 euros. A baked potato with gravy costs 6.90 euros.
The audience is a colorful mix. Mostly tourists and visitors from the federal states can be found at the market. Kimei (14) from faraway Chile is delighted. This is her first ever visit to a Christmas market. Rafael (27) and Valentina (31) have traveled all the way from Trento (Italy). "The atmosphere here is magical. Although the prices are more expensive than here in Italy. But it's fine for a weekend," says Rafael, enjoying his berry punch.
The festive lighting of the Christmas tree took place on Saturday evening. Also present: Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) and Lower Austrian Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP). Since 1959, Vienna has been presented with a Christmas tree by a different federal state every year. This is the seventh time that Lower Austria has provided a giant, which has been decorated with 2000 LED lights and, for the first time, around 1000 Christmas baubles. The 30 meter high and 80 year old spruce is a real feast for the eyes. Soothing after the bald spruces and shrubs of previous years.
How to make the perfect punch at home
If you haven't yet made it to a Christmas market or don't want to go outside in the cold, you can easily make a delicious punch at home. Stall owner Georg Lehner from the Bio Punsch Greisslerei reveals the recipe for an apple punch with a shot for 4 portions to Krone readers.
First, pour the naturally cloudy apple juice into a pan with the ginger slices and spices and heat well. Cinnamon, aniseed and cloves give the punch its typical aromas. The ginger adds a little exotic spice to this popular classic and warms from the inside. Important: Do not let the punch boil!
Then reduce the heat and only add the rum at the end. Remove the pan to the side and leave to infuse for at least 30 minutes. Pour into mugs. Garnish the drink with a cinnamon stick. The apple punch can also be enjoyed as a non-alcoholic version without the addition of rum. Cheers!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.