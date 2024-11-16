The prices don’t put anyone in a bad mood

All Advent markets in the city have been open since yesterday. They are designed to sweeten the wait for the Christ Child on December 24. Probably the most famous market is the one on Rathausplatz. The US news channel CNN has even included Vienna's Christmas market in its list of the "best Christmas markets around the world". With its 99 stalls and highlights such as the Ice Dream and the Heart Tree, it is rightly considered the flagship. This is exactly where we continued part 3 of our "Krone" punch test series.