What now applies to dog owners under the new law

The reason for the amendment to the law was tragic: in October 2023, American Staffordshire terriers fatally attacked a jogger (60) in Naarn, leading to calls for stricter rules.

Animal welfare councillor Michael Lindner (SPÖ) had an amendment drafted. The 13-page "Provincial Law on the Keeping of Dogs" is probably the most far-reaching political "legacy" that the outgoing politician leaves behind from his time in government, as around 80,000 dogs are registered in Upper Austria. But the other parties also got involved, with the ÖVP, for example, claiming the list of six potentially dangerous breeds into law.

There was a lot of criticism of the amendment right up to the end: 140 comments were received. Animal rights activists in particular feared that the stricter requirements would cause many owners to hand their dogs over to the already overcrowded animal shelters. The law was passed in the state parliament in July, with only the MFG voting unanimously against it, and the Greens were against the breed list.