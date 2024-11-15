Victories for top trio Bolzano, Fehervar and Graz

Graz found themselves 1-0 down after the first period in Asiago, but then got going. Trevor Gooch scored twice to give them the lead, which Casey Bailey also extended in the middle period. Frank Hora made it 4:1 in the 53rd minute and Bailey netted a second time in the final period. The 99ers will have to face Pustertal on Saturday. Bolzano were stingy with goals this time. Because no goals were scored for 60 minutes in Innsbruck, Troy McClure had to do it for the favorites in overtime.