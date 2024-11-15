Burgenland can continue to go full throttle

Governor Hans Peter Doskozil and Burgenland Energy Board Member Stephan Sharma emphasize that Burgenland is well prepared for Russia's gas supply freeze and can guarantee a secure supply for households. "The information that Russia will stop its gas supplies to Austria and Europe comes as no surprise. At the same time, it should be noted that we are now at the height of the energy crisis. It was always an expected scenario. That is why we have prepared ourselves for this situation," said Doskozil and Sharma following the announcement of the gas freeze by Gazprom.