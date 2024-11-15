Storage 100% full
Burgenland can continue to go full throttle
The people of Burgenland have nothing to worry about after the Russian gas supply cut - the gas supply is guaranteed.
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil and Burgenland Energy Board Member Stephan Sharma emphasize that Burgenland is well prepared for Russia's gas supply freeze and can guarantee a secure supply for households. "The information that Russia will stop its gas supplies to Austria and Europe comes as no surprise. At the same time, it should be noted that we are now at the height of the energy crisis. It was always an expected scenario. That is why we have prepared ourselves for this situation," said Doskozil and Sharma following the announcement of the gas freeze by Gazprom.
Warm through the winter
All the measures taken by Burgenland Energie to deal with the loss of Russian gas supplies are now taking effect. "Due to the ongoing gas supply crisis, we have set up a task force since the beginning of 2024 with the aim of securing Burgenland's gas supply for this winter. Burgenland Energie has currently filled the storage facilities to 100 percent and has thus secured the volumes for its customers even in the event of a gas supply interruption," says Sharma.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.