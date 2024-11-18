On chestnuts with...
Krautwaschl: “Not as a cheap sidekick”
The "Krone" series on the regional elections in Styria: On chestnuts in the city center of Graz with Sandra Krautwaschl, the top candidate of the Green Party.
Sandra Krautwaschl arrives by car from an election campaign in Leibnitz - with an electric drive, of course. The Greens were strengthened in the last state elections - but suffered a setback in the federal elections.
"Krone": You really enjoy running, do you ever run out of breath during an election campaign?
Sandra Krautwaschl: No, thank God not so far. Running helps me because it's one of the few things where I can relax during the election campaign.
The third lane for the A 9 is a big issue. How do you explain to the long-suffering commuters that the Greens are against it?
By highlighting the alternatives that could be implemented much more quickly and would be better for our quality of life: expanding park & ride, further expanding public transport, organizing express buses with the companies, overtaking bans for trucks, partial speed limits. This would make things easier very quickly.
Shoot down problem wolves, yes or no?
That already happens anyway, if necessary, and is sufficiently regulated in my view.
For the Greens, would you prefer an opposition bench or government participation?
The most important thing is to be a relevant factor. And if you are relevant, then government participation is of course also a great option. But certainly not as a cheap sidekick.
The Greens were not as successful as hoped in the National Council elections. Is that now slowing you down in Styria?
It's more of an incentive to fight even harder for what we can implement in Styria. We have many highly sensible proposals for solutions. I am very confident.
Many people in Graz are plagued by traffic jams - how do you intend to expand public transport in concrete terms?
The city government is doing a lot of things that have not been done for years. Building public transport also requires construction sites. As soon as the projects are completed, it will be a relief for everyone, for the people of Graz and also for people from the surrounding area.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.