Black-red-pink fix? “At least not blue”
In a krone.tv survey, Austrians are divided in their opinion on a new government: While some are backing the tried and tested, others are hoping for a breath of fresh air through new partnerships. One thing is particularly clear: the FPÖ divides opinion more than almost any other party.
The opinions of those surveyed could hardly be more different. One Viennese woman makes her position clear: "SPÖ and ÖVP, without a third party," she explains with conviction. "Three is always one too many - that never works." Her daughter agrees with a grin: "Too many cooks spoil the broth," she says.
"The Neos as a breath of fresh air"
Many Austrians are pinning their hopes on the Neos, which they see as a modern and less encrusted alternative. "I'm pro-Neos," says one citizen clearly. "It's the only party that talks sense." She would welcome a coalition of Black and Pink - "without the FPÖ, please."
"The Greens have made nonsense"'
Surprisingly, many citizens are also skeptical about the Greens. "The Greens have done a lot of nonsense," says one Viennese: "They were too erratic for me. I would like to see black-red-pink without the Greens. They can have a rest in the opposition."
"Full confidence in Nehammer"
Some citizens have full confidence in the Chancellor. One man sums up his support for the ÖVP leader: "I think Nehammer is the right person to continue as Federal Chancellor. Full confidence."
