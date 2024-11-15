Three-way federal government
Drexler: “Stable government? I am very skeptical”
Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) is still upbeat in the krone.tv talk ahead of the election on November 24, saying that polls should not be overestimated. However, he is looking at the current exploratory talks in the federal government with "a good deal of skepticism."
"I believe, or I hope, that at the end of the day we will have a stable government for Austria," says Styrian Governor Drexler. There are major challenges: "Austria's competitiveness is being put to the test. We receive negative reports from business and industry every day. There is a need for action. Can these talks deliver that? A stable government? I allow myself a fair amount of skepticism."
It must be clear to everyone involved that it is about competitiveness, performance, but also about security and clear positions on the issue of migration. If there is no clear catalog of measures on these issues, he has the impression "that a government is being formed for the sake of governing. And that is not what I mean by a stable government for the future."
"Liberating blow for the Styrian economy"
In any case, the ÖVP has a lot planned for Styria. For example, a radical overhaul to cut red tape. "I don't want to talk about other levels where the nasty bureaucracy comes from, but specifically what we can contribute to this in Styria." A law to cut red tape is therefore intended to allow all simple provincial laws to expire on 31 December 2027 and thus put pressure on the legislature and administration to enact modern, leaner regulations. "That would be a liberating blow for the Styrian economy."
"Don't have to fall around Putin's neck"
Drexler does not believe that the issue of migration has not been taken seriously enough recently and that this is the reason for the FPÖ's current success in the polls. "In particular, the Minister of the Interior has done an excellent job on the topic of migration in recent years." Nevertheless, people currently have many concerns and many of these concerns can be traced back to the issue of migration. Whether it's about the education and healthcare system or Austria's cultural identity. "To be honest, I don't want to leave all those who are worried to the Freedom Party." Reasonable positions are therefore important. "With us, you get them without having to fall around Putin's neck."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
