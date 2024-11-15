Drexler: “Stable government? I am very skeptical”

"Don't have to fall around Putin's neck"

Drexler does not believe that the issue of migration has not been taken seriously enough recently and that this is the reason for the FPÖ's current success in the polls. "In particular, the Minister of the Interior has done an excellent job on the topic of migration in recent years." Nevertheless, people currently have many concerns and many of these concerns can be traced back to the issue of migration. Whether it's about the education and healthcare system or Austria's cultural identity. "To be honest, I don't want to leave all those who are worried to the Freedom Party." Reasonable positions are therefore important. "With us, you get them without having to fall around Putin's neck."