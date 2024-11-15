Jagerhofer's review
“We have so much to thank Vienna for”
Event guru Hannes Jagerhofer gave insights into why his new mini-Olympics didn't end up in the capital during a visit to Krone - and why he is still in awe. His multi-sport series is set to include other sports in 2026 and also arrive in Barcelona.
Seven years of beach and party action in Vienna are over - organizer Hannes Jagerhofer, who is returning to Carinthia and Lake Wörthersee with a multisport event, looked back on "a wonderful time" with many highlights in the capital during a visit to "Krone".
It began (after 20 years in Klagenfurt) with the 2017 premiere on the Danube Island, where ÖVV stars Clemens Doppler and Alex Horst won World Championship silver. "The biggest beach volleyball event of all time - with almost 10,000 fans and VIPs in the stadium and crowds outside the entrance. When I brought something into the grounds with a golf cart, people were up there like a swarm of bees."
The island also shook in 2018 and 2019, and Jagerhofer caused a stir with a "box stadium" on Heumarkt after the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. Apart from 2023, when it went back to the island, there were three tournaments in the heart of the city. The one in July, when fans held out in underground car parks and subway stations on Friday due to thunderstorms ("That was unique and simply unbelievable"), was to remain the last in Vienna for the time being.
The multi-sport event pushed by Jagerhofer in July 2025 would have cost 16 million euros on the Danube Island - in Pörtschach (beach, water skiing) and Velden (climbing, wakeboarding) the figure is 6.2 million euros. "It's too expensive on the island because there's no ready-made infrastructure. Vienna is also more expensive overall."
Jagerhofer, who wants to expand the World and European Cup level, later with BMX, skateboarding and breakdancing, made it clear: "If the beach on Danube Island has to be cleared due to bad weather, logistics and transportation are required. In Pörtschach, everyone is right next door in their hotels." Specifically, the "sand matches" will be the Nations Cup final, and the local tennis stadium will be expanded to accommodate 4600 fans. "We will impose 3600 paid tickets, the rest will be free admission."
The 62-year-old, who is also targeting Barcelona with his new event in 2026, emphasizes that "we get on really well with Vienna, and City Councillor Peter Hacker and co. are still behind us." Sports and event history has been written here. "We are in awe of how we have been received here and we know that We have so much to thank Vienna for."
Incidentally, there has already been an initial, very positive discussion with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sport. "We believe we have captured the spirit of the times with the multisport theme," says Jagerhofer. "And we are convinced that we can create an extremely attractive format for TV and digital channels with unique content that will arouse interest worldwide."
