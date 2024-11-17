Fit & healthy in the 23rd district
Sports and leisure activities in Liesing
The 23rd district offers Liesing residents a wide range of sports and leisure facilities that can help them stay fit and healthy. From parks with fitness equipment to ball sports facilities, cycle paths and soon also an indoor swimming pool - in Liesing, every resident of the district will find the right sporting leisure activity!
The Liesing parks - exercise is the name of the game here
The parks in Liesing are not only cared for and maintained, but also equipped with modern fitness and calisthenics equipment. Here you can exercise in the fresh air free of charge. There is something for all ages and fitness groups. From countless toddler and children's climbing equipment to freegym equipment and calisthenics facilities to fitness equipment for senior citizens, everything is included!
New and improved ball sports fields in the 23rd district
Ball sports enthusiasts in Liesing can look forward to constantly improved facilities as well as new ball courts. Whether soccer, basketball or volleyball - in Liesing you are sure to find what you are looking for in one of the active parks.
Numerous walking and cycling paths in the district
In addition to the sports facilities, Liesing also offers a variety of walking and cycling paths that invite you to simply enjoy nature and get active. These paths are ideal for walking, jogging or cycling and help to keep the residents of Liesing active.
Indoor and outdoor sports facilities in Liesing
The two round gyms in Atzgersdorf and Alterlaa and the Liesing sports hall are available for school and club sports. The Hans-Lackner-Halle in Atzgersdorf was extensively renovated just last year and now offers top modern facilities suitable for competitions and space for 410 spectators. The city of Vienna also has twelve sports facilities in Liesing, one of which is open to the public. Schools, clubs and also private individuals can use them!
Indoor swimming pool at Höpflerbad
In Liesing, an indoor swimming pool will soon be built at the Höpflerbad. The modern facility will offer swimming enthusiasts the opportunity to swim their lengths all year round. Schools will also be able to use this hall for swimming courses. The indoor swimming pool at Höpflerbad will be another welcome addition to the existing leisure facilities in the district. You can find more information about the future indoor swimming pool HERE.
Healthy district of Liesing
The 23rd district has been participating in the "Healthy Districts" program of WiG - Vienna Health Promotion since this year. The aim is to improve the health of the residents of Liesing. By promoting active mobility, a balanced diet and social interaction, Liesing actively contributes to the well-being of its residents and sets an example for a sustainable lifestyle. This year, for example, there were free weekly line dancing and exercise classes in Stadtpark Atzgersdorf.
In addition, the "Your Healthy Idea" program is still in place, where very low-threshold funding can be claimed. Vienna Health Promotion (WiG) is also planning health-promoting measures next year in cooperation with the Liesing district council. The focus for 2025 is the mental health of the residents of Liesing. You can find all information HERE.
If you have any questions on this or other topics, the Liesing district council is there for you: 01-4000/23111 or post@bv23.wien.gv.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.