Jorge Martin “nervous”, Bagnaia hopes for a miracle

Behind four Ducati riders, two KTM riders are still in contention to be "best of the rest" in the overall standings in Barcelona. In fifth place, MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta is three points ahead of South African Brad Binder, who will form the factory duo for the team from Mattighofen next year. The Spaniard Acosta - who has achieved five GP podiums this year (twice second, three times third) and four more in the sprints, while Binder only succeeded at the start of the season in Qatar (second in both the sprint and race) - can already look back on a strong debut season in the premier class of motorcycle racing.