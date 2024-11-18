How the chocolate business is picking up speed

Highest chocolate fountain in the world

The ideas for Vienna are more concrete: from 2027, Lindt & Sprüngli Austria will make it possible to immerse yourself in the world of chocolate in the Kursalon Hübner. How Helmut Wenschitz is observing the Swiss offensive? Like Zotter's chocolate theater in Riegersburg, Styria, the master chocolatier attracts those with a sweet tooth to his chocolate world in Allhaming. The highlight there since 2019 has been the 12.3-metre-high chocolate fountain. "It's the tallest in the world and is also listed in the Guinness World Records," says Wenschitz.