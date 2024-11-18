Vorteilswelt
Scoring points with a wow effect

How the chocolate business is picking up speed

Nachrichten
18.11.2024 15:00

From Zotter to Lindt and Wenschitz: manufacturers are not only focusing on their sweet products, but also on wow effects to delight those with a sweet tooth. And although the traditional Swiss brand is investing heavily, the company in Allhaming continues to outshine everyone else.

The opening hours have been extended so that 2500 visitors a day can get their hands on a ticket: With the "Home of Chocolate" in Zurich, Lindt operates the most visited museum in Switzerland. The traditional brand has already planned another experience world in Dubai, but the project is still in its infancy.

Highest chocolate fountain in the world
The ideas for Vienna are more concrete: from 2027, Lindt & Sprüngli Austria will make it possible to immerse yourself in the world of chocolate in the Kursalon Hübner. How Helmut Wenschitz is observing the Swiss offensive? Like Zotter's chocolate theater in Riegersburg, Styria, the master chocolatier attracts those with a sweet tooth to his chocolate world in Allhaming. The highlight there since 2019 has been the 12.3-metre-high chocolate fountain. "It's the tallest in the world and is also listed in the Guinness World Records," says Wenschitz.

"Good for the industry"
At its location not far from the Westautobahn highway, it attracts around 30,000 visitors a year. Too few people know that Austria has a lot to offer when it comes to chocolate, he says: "Austria is known for its pastry culture." So when Lindt invests in Vienna, Wenschitz takes a positive view: "It's good for the industry when people talk about chocolate."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
