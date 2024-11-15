Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rumors fueled

Furniture giant buys Kika building in St. Johann

Nachrichten
15.11.2024 08:00

A subsidiary of XXXLutz secures the furniture store in the district capital, which has been empty since the first bankruptcy. Rumors of a furniture store shake-up in Pongau are making the rounds again. 

0 Kommentare

"Kika St. Johann says thank you!" - it says on the Kika/Leiner company website. The furniture store has been closed since July 29, 2023. Financial turbulence forced the Kika/Leiner Group to close several branches. St. Johann and Saalfelden were among them. Even under new ownership, the furniture retail chain has not been able to fully recover since then. Just recently, it slipped into bankruptcy again. Hundreds of jobs are on the line. The Group's two remaining locations in Eugendorf and the city of Salzburg are currently under threat of closure.

Will a new name soon be emblazoned on the building? (Bild: Gerhard Schiel)
Will a new name soon be emblazoned on the building?
(Bild: Gerhard Schiel)

"Don't know anything about it"
Competitor XXXLutz, on the other hand, is doing good business and is expanding throughout Europe. With a subsidiary, the Wels-based group has now also struck in Pongau and bought the Kika building in St. Johann, of all places, which has been abandoned since last year. "I have no idea what the company is planning to do with it. We don't know anything about it," says St. Johann's mayor Eveline Huber (SPÖ).

Zitat Icon

This is also new to us. I have no idea what the company is planning to do with the Kika building. We also know nothing about any rumors or plans.

Eveline Huber, Bürgermeisterin St. Johann im Pongau

Huber's counterpart from the neighboring town of Bischofshofen also knows nothing about the purchase or the company's future plans. However, there have been persistent rumors for years that XXXLutz wanted to close its store in Bischofshofen or convert it into a Möbelix branch. An expansion of the furniture store has always failed so far.

New branch in St. Johann? No answer to request
A new, modern XXXLutz was to be built on an area of more than 10,000 square meters in the district capital of St. Johann. Europe's second largest furniture retailer has now acquired the space through the Kika purchase. The XXXLutz press department did not respond to a "Krone" inquiry about this.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Maximilian Kronberger
Maximilian Kronberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf