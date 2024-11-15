Furniture giant buys Kika building in St. Johann

"Kika St. Johann says thank you!" - it says on the Kika/Leiner company website. The furniture store has been closed since July 29, 2023. Financial turbulence forced the Kika/Leiner Group to close several branches. St. Johann and Saalfelden were among them. Even under new ownership, the furniture retail chain has not been able to fully recover since then. Just recently, it slipped into bankruptcy again. Hundreds of jobs are on the line. The Group's two remaining locations in Eugendorf and the city of Salzburg are currently under threat of closure.