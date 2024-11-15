Another resignation in an Außerfern municipal council

"If this is possible in Tyrol, I don't want to continue," is how a deeply disappointed Regina Karlen, opposition Green Party municipal councillor in Breitenwang near Reutte, describes her state of mind to the "Krone" newspaper. By "that" she means an official act by Mayor Hanspeter Wagner (absolute majority in the local parliament). Just over a year ago, he ensured that his son and family were able to move into a council apartment that had been renovated at a cost of 80,000 euros. The reprehensible thing for the elected representative was that this was the first time that an apartment had been allocated without a municipal council decision and that the rental costs were significantly below the "usual" level. She also found it scandalous that she found out afterwards that a single mother with three children was urgently looking for a roof over her head: "A mayor can only go it alone in an emergency situation. Otherwise, he should have established his bias."