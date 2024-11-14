Vorteilswelt
Because of power plant construction

Mölltal declares war on Carinthian power producer

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 20:01

Now that Kelag is planning to build a power plant on the Möll, fierce opposition is forming not only among tourists - but also among the population. A total of 6000 signatures have already been collected. They are intended to prevent the construction.

0 Kommentare

"The Möll is our heart! Without its water, the region will die," says Marco Pristavec, a tourism expert from Obervellach. 20 active citizens are at the forefront of the citizens' initiative "Let's save the Möll". Kelag is planning to build a new power plant.

Water to flow through tunnels
The water is to be routed 17 kilometers from the reservoir in Gößnitz through a tunnel to Kolbnitz. Alexandra Königsreiner: "The planned project would remove almost all the water from our river. This endangers the habitat for people and nature." 

6000 signatures to save the Möll
"They want to take the last drops away from us, that would mean the end of my business," Pristavec told the "Krone" newspaper.

The initiative has therefore collected 6,000 signatures via an online platform: "Our river is the elixir of life for people, fish, nature, the economy and tourism."

Experts and a meteorologist will be present at the information evening on November 22nd in the Kultursaal Obervellach (7.30 pm).Gerlinde Schager

Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
