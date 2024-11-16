MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring

Who will win the title? The suspense is almost unbearable: As in 2023, the title fight will not be decided until the very last race. And once again, it is Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martín who are fighting for the crown in the premier class. While the 2024 MotoGP season is on the home straight in Barcelona, the race for 2025 is already starting at the Red Bull Ring, because Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta and co. will be fighting for every centimeter of asphalt at the Austrian Motorcycle Grand Prix from 15 to 17 August.