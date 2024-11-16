Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Concentrated power

MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring

Nachrichten
16.11.2024 00:01

Thrilling races at the limits of physics: get your tickets now and experience the fascination of MotoGP live at the Red Bull Ring from August 15 to 17, 2025.

0 Kommentare

Who will win the title? The suspense is almost unbearable: As in 2023, the title fight will not be decided until the very last race. And once again, it is Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martín who are fighting for the crown in the premier class. While the 2024 MotoGP season is on the home straight in Barcelona, the race for 2025 is already starting at the Red Bull Ring, because Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta and co. will be fighting for every centimeter of asphalt at the Austrian Motorcycle Grand Prix from 15 to 17 August.

(Bild: Philip Platzer / Red Bull Ring)
(Bild: Philip Platzer / Red Bull Ring)
(Bild: Philip Platzer/Red Bull Ring)
(Bild: Philip Platzer/Red Bull Ring)

The hunt for the MotoGP King of Austria
The last MotoGP winner at the Red Bull Ring who was not called Francesco Bagnaia was Brad Binder in KTM's legendary home win in 2021. So it's high time for Spielberg to shine in euphoric orange and red-white-red again! Although KTM was unable to break Ducati's dominance in the premier class of motorcycles, it is the second-best manufacturer this year. They are working hard in the background to ensure that the changing of the guard in the MotoGP takes place in 2025.

Austrian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2025

The Austrian Motorcycle Grand Prix will take place from August 15 - 17, 2025 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. Tickets are now available online and there is also a reduced ticket price until December 31, 2024.

Fans can definitely expect an electrifying MotoGP weekend at the Red Bull Ring - naturally with a sprint on Saturday and an exciting entertainment program. Concerts, autograph sessions, stunt shows and air displays are just a few of the highlights that visitors can look forward to on site.

Marc Marquez (Bild: Philip Platzer / Red Bull Ring)
Marc Marquez
(Bild: Philip Platzer / Red Bull Ring)
Jorge Martin (Bild: Lucas Pripfl / Red Bull Ring)
Jorge Martin
(Bild: Lucas Pripfl / Red Bull Ring)

If you want to be there up close when the best riders in the world battle it out in August, controlling the brute force of their bikes with incredible body control, you should  secure your tickets now at redbullring.com. Weekend tickets are available from just 120 euros, with advance sales running until December 31, 2024. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf