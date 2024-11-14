ÖBB decides
Freight transport remains along the Wörthersee
According to ÖBB, freight transport will continue to run along the Wörthersee. The reason given for this is that from the end of the year, freight traffic will run on quiet tracks. Carinthian politicians are not satisfied with this.
There will be no new route for freight traffic, which is currently running along Lake Wörthersee and upsetting local residents. This has now been announced by ÖBB. "It will not be included in the target network," it says.
ÖBB spokeswoman Rosanna Zernatto-Peschel announced that freight traffic will run on quiet tracks from next year. "A tunnel more than 60 kilometers long from Klagenfurt to Villach would be a multi-billion euro project with very little benefit," Zernatto-Peschel continues.
For Carinthian politicians, the last word has not yet been spoken
"ÖBB is once again shamelessly letting the people of Carinthia down. I will not accept this ruthless approach on the back of a federal state," said Carinthia's Transport Minister Sebastian Schuschnig, harshly criticizing ÖBB's statements. According to these statements, both a dedicated freight railway line for the central region and a long-distance stop in Kühnsdorf have finally been shelved by ÖBB. Schuschnig wants to continue to fight for the inclusion of a freight railway line in the ÖBB framework plan.
Governor Peter Kaiser also had clear words: "We will not simply accept this no to the protection of 200,000 Carinthians suffering from noise pollution as well as hundreds of tourism and catering businesses in the central region and the discrimination against Carinthia, which also affects the Lower Carinthian region. At the end of the day, ÖBB is 100 percent owned by the Republic. The final decision has to be made by the federal government. The last word has not yet been spoken!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.