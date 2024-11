Rejection of Ramos! Real have probably found what they are looking for

Serious injuries

Eder Militao was another Real defender to suffer a serious injury last week: the Brazilian tore his cruciate ligament for the second time in 15 months. ÖFB team defender David Alaba has been missing Real for around a year due to a cruciate ligament rupture, but the Viennese has recently returned to training with the ball. The Whites will also have to do without Dani Carvajal for a long time due to the same injury.