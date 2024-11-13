Municipal Director
Mediator between politics, citizens and administration
14 days after his official inauguration, the "Kärntner Krone" met the new Villach Municipal Director Georg Wuzella for an interview. His stations, his goals and artificial intelligence.
Georg Wuzella was unanimously elected as the new municipal director in the municipal council on October 11. He has been in office since November 1 and is responsible for more than 1,000 employees.
The magistrate's staff work for the city and its citizens. The Municipal Directorate is the coordination office.
Magistratsdirektor Georg Wuzella
The lawyer knows the city council inside out - he started in the Department for Nature Conservation and Environmental Protection in 2015. He was then Head of the Legal Department and then Head of Business Group 4 (Society, Education and Law) from 2022 to 2024. "I have recently been working intensively on the shortage of nursery school teachers," says Wuzella.
Applying for the position of municipal director was the next logical step for the 47-year-old. Georg Wuzella sees his future role as a mediator and coordinator. "The aim is to bring the departments, employees, politicians and citizens together."
AI should free up employees
Among other things, Wuzella wants to promote the use of artificial intelligence within the city council. "I believe that AI will enable us to free up employees for other areas, such as services for citizens."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.