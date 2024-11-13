Vorteilswelt
World Cup in Argentina

“You could see how well we are doing in Europe”

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 22:00

Austria's fistball team only made it to the World Championships in Argentina. Nevertheless, they took a lot away from the tournament. Above all, they learned to appreciate the good situation in Europe once again.

Austria's fistball players returned home from the World Championships in Montecarlo, Argentina, without a medal. After a 3-0 defeat against Switzerland in the match for third place, it was only enough for a thankless fourth place. "We would have liked to have finished on the podium," sighed co-coach Lukas Lässer, who joined the national team via St. Veit.

Just like player Stefanie Marusa. Both will remember the major event in South America for a long time to come. "Once again, we saw how well we are doing in Europe," says Lässer, referring to the food and accommodation. "People appreciate Austria more. Some of the houses are just wooden huts," says Marusa.

However, the 30-year-old, who is engaged to karateka Alisa Buchinger, also recognized: "The people have almost nothing, but they are still all happy. They were super friendly and helpful to us." In addition to the games, there was also a little time for sightseeing. The whole team went to see the famous Iguazú Falls on the Argentinian-Brazilian border. "They were really beautiful," enthused the attacker. In just one and a half weeks, St. Veit's women will continue in the national indoor league.

Christoph Kolland
