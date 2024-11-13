“You could see how well we are doing in Europe”

However, the 30-year-old, who is engaged to karateka Alisa Buchinger, also recognized: "The people have almost nothing, but they are still all happy. They were super friendly and helpful to us." In addition to the games, there was also a little time for sightseeing. The whole team went to see the famous Iguazú Falls on the Argentinian-Brazilian border. "They were really beautiful," enthused the attacker. In just one and a half weeks, St. Veit's women will continue in the national indoor league.