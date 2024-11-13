“My big goal is the Champions League”

He has now been wearing the HSG Graz kit for seven years. Club manager Michi Schweighofer always believed in the tall backcourt player and even paid for a legionnaire's place - when this was still the norm in the league. Six months ago, however, the good news arrived (to everyone's delight): Albek - like club colleague Nemanja Belos - was granted Austrian citizenship. He had to thank his former teammate and coach from his early days in Graz, Ales Pajovic, for calling him up to the Austrian national team with a good performance. "Pajo knows me and helps me wherever he can."