The bone of contention: housing benefit
Is the state cutting back on senior citizens and single parents?
The province of Upper Austria is spending less and less money on housing benefit and the number of recipients is falling - pensioners and single parents are suffering as a result, criticize the Greens in the provincial parliament tomorrow and, like the SPÖ, are calling for an overall reform. Deputy Provincial Governor Haimbuchner (FPÖ) is countering this with the announced valorizations.
Ines Vukajlović, the Greens' housing spokesperson, will put an oral question to Manfred Haimbuchner (FPÖ), the deputy governor responsible for housing, tomorrow in parliament. She wants to know how he intends to ensure that the housing benefit reaches pensioners and single parents quickly and without additional hurdles. After all, it is precisely these population groups that suffer the most under the current practice.
Six months longer wait
After the hurdles for migrants were first "permanently raised", this is now also happening to minimum pensioners and single parents, criticizes Vukajlović. Because: due to a procedure that has been tightened since this year, the processing of applications and payment of housing benefit now takes at least six months longer than before. "The fatal consequence is that those affected are unable to pay their rent and accumulate arrears until they receive the housing benefit," says the Green politician.
Raising the income limits
Haimbuchner already pre-empted the accusation last week by announcing an increase in the income limits for receiving housing benefit. From January 1, 2025, this will be EUR 1,351.40 (plus EUR 121) for a one-person household and EUR 2,128.60 (plus EUR 185) for a two-person household. "The inflation allowance will also be continued, increasing the income limit by a further 100 euros to 1,451.40 and 2,228.60 euros respectively," said Haimbuchner. The amendment to the ordinance is already under review.
This is not enough for Vukajlović. Like the SPÖ several times before, she is also calling for an "overall reform" of housing benefit: "It's about livelihoods, paying for your own four walls and the threat of evictions. It makes a difference whether you receive the housing benefit promptly or six months later." Haimbuchner should explain to the state parliament tomorrow "whether and how he will rectify this".
