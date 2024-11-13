Is the state cutting back on senior citizens and single parents?

Six months longer wait

After the hurdles for migrants were first "permanently raised", this is now also happening to minimum pensioners and single parents, criticizes Vukajlović. Because: due to a procedure that has been tightened since this year, the processing of applications and payment of housing benefit now takes at least six months longer than before. "The fatal consequence is that those affected are unable to pay their rent and accumulate arrears until they receive the housing benefit," says the Green politician.