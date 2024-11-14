Carinthia is looking for the next superstars

Who will be Carinthia's voice in 2024?

From 3 p.m., the vocal chords will be oiled to select the voice of Carinthia from a wide variety of genres. The jury is impressive: pop star Nik P., Matakustix mastermind Matthias Ortner and music producer Lukas Lach are spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing the winner from the finalists. 13 talented singers were selected to rock the stage in the final. "I'm looking forward to being there to hear the future of music sing," says Ortner in anticipation. In any case, visitors can look forward to varied performances with a goosebump factor.