Talent competition

Carinthia is looking for the next superstars

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 15:00

There will be a lot going on in Exhibition Hall 5 on Sunday when it's time once again for the Carinthia search for the children's talent and Carinthia's voice 2024. From 1 p.m., there will be a top-class show program when young talents prove themselves on the big stage.

"The application phase has been closed for a week in order to make the preparations as good as possible," says Werner Graßl from Glüsing Event. In any case, they had enough choice to filter out the finalists for Sunday. "From around 30 applications for the children's talent and 30 for Carinthia's voice, the best were pre-selected," says Graßl enthusiastically. 

From saxophone to aerial acrobatics
Boys and girls between the ages of five and 16 were able to apply for the Children's Talent 2024 to demonstrate their skills on Sunday at 1 pm. The range of the ten finalists is impressive: saxophones, guitar, singing, aerial acrobatics and much more awaits visitors. The jury, which includes Bernhard Erler from Messe Klagenfurt and Moosburg's mayor Herbert Gaggl, will certainly not have an easy time choosing the winners from so many talents. 

Who will be Carinthia's voice in 2024?
From 3 p.m., the vocal chords will be oiled to select the voice of Carinthia from a wide variety of genres. The jury is impressive: pop star Nik P., Matakustix mastermind Matthias Ortner and music producer Lukas Lach are spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing the winner from the finalists. 13 talented singers were selected to rock the stage in the final. "I'm looking forward to being there to hear the future of music sing," says Ortner in anticipation. In any case, visitors can look forward to varied performances with a goosebump factor.  

Porträt von Christian Krall
Christian Krall
Folgen Sie uns auf