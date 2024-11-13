Punch test: Part 2
Vienna’s city center is an expensive place for punch
Part 2 of our punch test series on Stephansplatz: you have to dig deep into your pockets for Christmas flair. Tourists don't mind much. Tip: Don't order from the first stand.
Our second punch test took us straight to the heart of the city: Stephansplatz. This is where the city center shows its beautiful, but also high-priced side. A classic berry punch costs 6.80 euros, making it one of the cheaper options. Those who prefer something more unusual, such as a Malfy lemon gin punch, will have to dig deeper into their pockets. This costs 8.50 euros, plus 5 euros for the mug - making a total of 13.50 euros per cup.
But punch doesn't keep you warm for long when it's really cold. So it's expensive fun, but the visitors - mainly tourists - don't seem to mind. Even during the week, long queues form in front of the stalls from dusk. But it's not just the hot drinks that sell like hot cakes, arts and crafts are also in demand. Heinz and Ingrid Lackner have had a stall on Stephansplatz for 14 years. They come from East Tyrol and sell nativity scenes and wooden figures of saints.
"We are happy with the location, every day masses of tourists arrive by boat or bus, all of whom are keen to buy," says Ingrid. The Americans in particular, many of whom are here this year, take a lot off her hands. But the customer base also includes Italians, French and Norwegians. The handicrafts are expensive, with a smaller nativity scene costing 400 euros. But it's worth it for the tourists.
The punch is cheaper at the back of the cathedral
The East Tyrolean also gives us a tip on where to get the best punch on the market: The gourmet punch stand. We are pleasantly surprised by the prices: the winter drink behind St. Stephen's Cathedral costs less than at the stalls in front. A mulled wine and a punch cost 6.50 euros each. We try the orange punch (the best seller) and the mulled wine. The taste test is convincing, the secret is special spices that refine the basic punch, reveals Anna, who serves the punch behind the counter together with her colleague Yannick.
The ambience around St. Stephen's Cathedral with its twinkling lights exudes a festive, Christmassy atmosphere. The only downside: there are also homeless people and beggars sitting between the stalls, which provides a contrast to the festive hustle and bustle. Overall, our punch test was positive, but one tip: it's not worth buying an expensive drink at the first stall. There are often cheaper options a few steps away - without compromising on quality.
