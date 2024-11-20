Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Couple style

Cooper and Gigi Hadid in a casual partner look

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 08:00

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been in a relationship for just over a year. They have now proved that they are not only in love, but also fashionably on the same page. 

0 Kommentare

On a stroll through New York, the Hollywood star and the top model wore a casual partner look.

Casual partner look
The red of Cooper's T-shirt was quickly picked up by his sweetheart with a red sweater, which she casually threw over her shoulders, and the peak of her cap in her look.

On a walk through New York, Cooper and Hadid showed off their partner look. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
On a walk through New York, Cooper and Hadid showed off their partner look.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

What's more, even the colors of their jeans and trousers matched perfectly. And, of course, they both wore dark sunglasses. Who was copying from whom in terms of fashion?

Who was inspired by whom? (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Who was inspired by whom?
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

Hadid raved about Cooper
Just a few weeks ago, Gigi Hadid floated down the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret show. Although Cooper was not in the audience at the time, the model beauty gushed about her boyfriend backstage for the first time.

The 29-year-old grinned that he had to do his "fatherly duties" that evening because Irina Shayk, his ex and mother of their daughter Lea De Seine (7), was also floating down the catwalk as a model angel. "But he supports me so much," Hadid said happily.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf