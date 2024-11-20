Couple style
Cooper and Gigi Hadid in a casual partner look
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been in a relationship for just over a year. They have now proved that they are not only in love, but also fashionably on the same page.
On a stroll through New York, the Hollywood star and the top model wore a casual partner look.
Casual partner look
The red of Cooper's T-shirt was quickly picked up by his sweetheart with a red sweater, which she casually threw over her shoulders, and the peak of her cap in her look.
What's more, even the colors of their jeans and trousers matched perfectly. And, of course, they both wore dark sunglasses. Who was copying from whom in terms of fashion?
Hadid raved about Cooper
Just a few weeks ago, Gigi Hadid floated down the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret show. Although Cooper was not in the audience at the time, the model beauty gushed about her boyfriend backstage for the first time.
The 29-year-old grinned that he had to do his "fatherly duties" that evening because Irina Shayk, his ex and mother of their daughter Lea De Seine (7), was also floating down the catwalk as a model angel. "But he supports me so much," Hadid said happily.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
