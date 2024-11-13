Wild accident in Upper Austria
Six injured after jumping over traffic islands
A 19-year-old girl allegedly jumped two traffic islands in her father's car near Pasching on Tuesday. The consequences were fatal, as she then rammed into several vehicles and traffic facilities. A total of six people are said to have been injured.
The 19-year-old from Haid was driving her father's car on the B1 near Linz at around 9.05 pm on Tuesday. A friend of the same age from Hörsching was also in the car with her.
While driving, the young driver is said to have suddenly been pushed aside by a gray car near Pasching. She then swerved to the right in the direction of the L1390a.
At the same time, a 28-year-old man from Hörsching stopped his car in the right-hand turning lane to turn onto the B1 towards Hörsching when the light turned green. Behind him, a 19-year-old from Traun also stopped his car.
Also jumped over tracks
The driver, who was forced off the road, apparently jumped over two traffic islands and the streetcar tracks with her car, causing traffic signs to be torn out and thrown onto the road. She crossed the two lanes in the direction of Traun and collided with the car of a 25-year-old from Schwertberg, which was turned around and pushed onto the 28-year-old's car.
Collision with billboard stands
The 19-year-old also collided with the vehicle of the 19-year-old from Traun before colliding with the fence of a company and its billboard stands and coming to a halt on the sidewalk.
The 19-year-old and her passenger were seriously injured. Four occupants of the 28-year-old car were also injured, some of them seriously.
The injured were taken to hospitals in Linz. The L1390a was closed in the area of the accident in the direction of Traun for around 90 minutes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.