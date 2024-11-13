"Healthy living" fair
Physical health through the power of thought
It is often forgotten that health is a combination of body, mind and social environment. On Sunday, November 17 (11 a.m.), the well-known physician Prof. Rudolf Likar will talk about self-healing and how you can contribute to this.
In a world that is constantly dominated by stress and pressure, we all too often forget to take a deep breath and focus on ourselves - to listen to our own bodies. The concept of self-healing is becoming increasingly important because it assumes that the human body, in conjunction with the mind, has an amazing ability to regenerate itself.
Prof. Rudolf Likar's lecture is all about self-healing and what each person can contribute to it: "Health is defined by physical, mental and social well-being - all three components must be in a certain balance."
Running, laughter, pleasure, learning and love
Stress, anxiety but also positive emotions can have a strong influence on the physical state of our body. His lecture "Self-healing - the inner doctor of thoughts" is also about spirituality and our relationship with ourselves: "I have to love myself in order to love the world," says Likar, quoting the philosopher David Precht.
The five Ls are also important to the experienced doctor: run, laugh, desire, learn and love. Anyone who would like to contribute more in future on how to do without with pleasure and be mindful of their body should drop by the "Frisch & G'sund" stage at the "Krone" on Sunday at 11 am.
Friday, November 15
- 1 p.m.: Dr. Bernd Graf: Hip and knee joints - the basis for our movement
- 2 p.m.: ÖGK Elisa Casadio, dietician: Sugar - why we love it so much
- 3 p.m.: Biogena: Strong bones are not a question of age
- 3.30 p.m.: KAC umbrella organization: Presentation of the KAC umbrella organization and its sports
- 4 p.m.: Anna Eigner: Early detection of dementia
Saturday, November 16:
- 10 a.m.: ÖGK Heidrun Pasterk, dietician: Osteoporosis - good food for strong bones
- 11 a.m.: Dr. Georg Lexer: Medicine that comes from the kitchen
- 12 p.m.: Dr. Eberhart Kowatsch: Dental implants - the whole truth
- 1 p.m.: KAC umbrella organization: Presentation of the KAC umbrella organization and its sports
- 2 p.m.: Eva Altenmarketer-Fritzer: Volunteering - what else?
- 3 p.m.: Panel discussion: Violence and bullying prevention
- 4 p.m.: Julia Neugebauer: Giving for life - lifesavers wanted
Sunday, November 17:
- 10 a.m.: Dr. Marina Lechner-Puschnig: TOETVA - a success story of scarless thyroid surgery
- 11 a.m.: Prof. Rudolf Likar: Self-healing - the inner doctor of thoughts
- 12 p.m.: Dr. Eberhart Kowatsch: Dental implants - the whole truth
- 1 p.m.: KAC umbrella organization: Presentation of the KAC umbrella organization and its sports
- 1:30 p.m.: Gerd Bacher: MOVEO - Movement is our life
- 2 p.m.: Julia Neugebauer: Giving for life - lifesavers wanted
- 3 p.m.: Manuel Bichler: Walking barefoot through life
- 4 pm: Matrixxx.life, Simone Pfleger: Experience health in a new way - Smart up your body!
