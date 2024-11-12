Vorteilswelt
Ideas and visions

These projects are “excellent regional”

Nachrichten
12.11.2024 20:30

Eight categories, seven criteria and 24 winners. The Award 2024 is over and has shown one thing above all: Carinthia is blessed with people with ideas, visions and passion!

0 Kommentare

The "ausgezeichnet regional" award is all about sustainability, quality of life and living together throughout the state. We were looking for companies, associations and individuals who want to show with their ideas, visions and energy what a successful future can look like.

And are already putting this into practice. And they were judged in eight categories. The winners have now been chosen.

Sustainability in the region category:

  1. Village store Fresach
  2. Culinary network Hohe Tauern
  3. Autonomous shuttles from SURAAA
The audience listens intently. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
The audience listens intently.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
"Golden Time - More than just a day center" wins in the Health and Care category. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
"Golden Time - More than just a day center" wins in the Health and Care category.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Great atmosphere at the "excellent regional" award ceremony. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Great atmosphere at the "excellent regional" award ceremony.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

Carinthia Digital category:

  1. Tauerntisch digital marketplace
  2. City center lives
  3. Movevo app

Tourism and Gastronomy category:

  1. Farm vacations: Sustainable culinary (vacation) experiences
  2. Klimaberg Katschberg region
  3. Side trips along the Drau cycle path

Category Agriculture & Forestry:

  1. Gulitzfarm market garden
  2. Slow Food Presidio "Carniolan Stone Sheep"
  3. Artemisia annua - Nobel Prize plant in Carinthia

Health & Care category:

  1. Golden Time - More than just a day center
  2. Movevo4kids
  3. Mental health in focus

Category "our earth" - environmental protection & energy:

  1. St. Veit Climate Neutral 2040
  2. First small wind power plant Franz Dorner
  3. Solar Union Austria

Start-up scene category:

  1. Association "So much more - Kötschach-Mauthen"
  2. Mining of green clay in Carinthia
  3. Support and mediation assistance in the social sector

Category "New ideas for the development of our region":

  1. artBox St. Gertraud
  2. The new way of working in the countryside
  3. Regional shopping voucher Petzenland

By the way: All projects will now be presented in detail in the "Kärntner Krone". This is part of the prize.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
