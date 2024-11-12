Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Pratschner in the Cup

Korneuburger as German handball sensation

Nachrichten
12.11.2024 17:00

He played for Krems and Hollabrunn in the Handball Liga Austria, now Julian Pratschner is part of the German handball sensation Rostock. With the third-division club, he will face second-division side Balingen in the cup round of 16 on Wednesday, playing in front of thousands of spectators.

0 Kommentare

"I would say that Empor Rostock would be a stable HLA club!" Ex-Krems player Julian Pratschner left the HLA after being relegated with Hollabrunn in the summer to start a new chapter in the third German handball league. And that feels very good for the 27-year-old former team wing. "I'm still excited about the structures. "Last week there were 1600 spectators in the hall for the game in Cottbus!" A number that is only reached in Austria at the Vorarlberg derby.

Julian Pratschner (right) enjoys life at the Baltic Sea. (Bild: Pratschner)
Julian Pratschner (right) enjoys life at the Baltic Sea.
(Bild: Pratschner)

And the biggest highlight so far is just around the corner in Rostock. After victories against German Bundesliga promoted team Potsdam (with team players Paulnsteiner and Kofler, the third, Katic, was seriously injured in this very match) and second division relegation candidates Nordhorn, Pratschner ("I have the feeling here that I can develop further") has the chance to score the next coup in the German Cup round of 16 on Wednesday against Balingen, also a second division team. The home games in a former airplane hangar are sold out, with only 50 of the 800 tickets going on sale.

"The third division in Germany is highly regarded," says Pratschner. The "Mecklenburg-Vorpommern" derby against Stralsund on December 7 will be moved to the Rostock Stadthalle. Capacity 4500. "We are expecting 3000 spectators!" Pratscher seems to have done a lot of things right with the change.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Pollak
Christian Pollak
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf