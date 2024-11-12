Korneuburger as German handball sensation

And the biggest highlight so far is just around the corner in Rostock. After victories against German Bundesliga promoted team Potsdam (with team players Paulnsteiner and Kofler, the third, Katic, was seriously injured in this very match) and second division relegation candidates Nordhorn, Pratschner ("I have the feeling here that I can develop further") has the chance to score the next coup in the German Cup round of 16 on Wednesday against Balingen, also a second division team. The home games in a former airplane hangar are sold out, with only 50 of the 800 tickets going on sale.