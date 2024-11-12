Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel make up again

The two musicians, who were born just a few weeks apart in the New York borough of Queens, were one of the most successful stars of the music scene as a folk duo, especially in the 60s and 70s - hits such as "The Sound of Silence", "Mrs. Robinson" and "Bridge over Troubled Water" went around the world. After they fell out, they both went solo. Garfunkel recently released an album with his 33-year-old son Art Garfunkel Jr.