Long estranged
Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel make up again
The two long estranged US musicians Paul Simon (83) and Art Garfunkel (83) have made up again. "I had lunch with Paul a few weeks ago," Garfunkel told the British newspaper "The Times".
"It was the first time we'd been together for many years. I looked at Paul and said: 'What happened? Why haven't we seen each other?" Simon replied that Garfunkel's statements in an interview many years ago had hurt him.
"I cried when he told me how much it had hurt him. Looking back, I guess I wanted to shake off the image of the nice guy from Simon & Garfunkel. You know what? I was an idiot," says Garfunkel.
Meeting arranged
As Simon & Garfunkel, the duo had celebrated decades of worldwide success. Now they had agreed to meet again, Garfunkel said. "Will Paul bring his guitar? Who knows. For me, it was about talking it out before it was too late. I had the feeling it was wonderful between us again. Thinking about it makes me cry. I can still feel his embrace."
The two musicians, who were born just a few weeks apart in the New York borough of Queens, were one of the most successful stars of the music scene as a folk duo, especially in the 60s and 70s - hits such as "The Sound of Silence", "Mrs. Robinson" and "Bridge over Troubled Water" went around the world. After they fell out, they both went solo. Garfunkel recently released an album with his 33-year-old son Art Garfunkel Jr.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
